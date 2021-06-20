Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OXIG. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 2,310 ($30.18) on Wednesday. Oxford Instruments has a 52-week low of GBX 1,211.60 ($15.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,113.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

