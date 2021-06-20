Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Major Shareholder Sells $895,207.94 in Stock

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $895,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,321 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $184,269.57.

On Monday, April 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 300,400 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $7,555,060.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 743,800 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $18,780,950.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total transaction of $31,000,707,500.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 168,375 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170,447.52, for a total transaction of $28,699,101,180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $7.50 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

