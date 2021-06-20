PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of PACCAR worth $19,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.42. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

