Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Shares of PTN opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.42. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 482.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

