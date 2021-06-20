Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Holdings Decreased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 24.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,414 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,667,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 376,760 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,061,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.15.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,535,323.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $371.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

