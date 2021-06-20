Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 67,530 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,267,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,928,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $840.78 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $528.63 and a 1 year high of $890.00. The company has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $847.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

