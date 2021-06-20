Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,317 shares of company stock valued at $20,044,335. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.35.

DXCM stock opened at $418.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.35. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.