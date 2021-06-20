Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,107 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in IDACORP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in IDACORP by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 1.8% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in IDACORP by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

NYSE IDA opened at $99.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.47. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.50.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

