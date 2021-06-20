Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,999 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,622,000 after purchasing an additional 85,545 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,077,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 230,165 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,561 shares of company stock worth $9,744,356 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

