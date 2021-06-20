Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Overstock.com worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

OSTK opened at $86.81 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 4.44.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,994.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $26,066.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,655.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,738 shares of company stock valued at $763,372. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

