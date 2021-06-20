Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 120 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $3,154,016.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,994,246.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $671,385.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,529 shares of company stock valued at $35,010,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $177.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.61. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $85.22 and a one year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

