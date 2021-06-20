Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.55. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 2,719 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANDY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DNB Markets raised Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pandora A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.24.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.2019 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.
About Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)
Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.
Further Reading: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.