Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

PANL stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.79.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

In related news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 20,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $67,304.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,419,384 shares of company stock valued at $31,821,916 in the last three months. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.