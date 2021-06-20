Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on POU. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.58.

POU opened at C$14.24 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.59.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$279.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

