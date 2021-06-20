Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$16.50 at ATB Capital

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on POU. Scotiabank raised Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.58.

Shares of POU opened at C$14.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.48 and a 1 year high of C$15.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.48.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

