Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Short Interest Update

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,910,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 12,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of PK stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.42. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

