PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) CFO Acquires $149,999.50 in Stock

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) CFO Voorhees Seth Van purchased 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $149,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $11.52 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $13.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $256.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.55.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDSB. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

