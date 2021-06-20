Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$40.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.69.

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

PPL stock traded down C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$40.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,346,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,189. The stock has a market cap of C$22.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$26.77 and a 12 month high of C$41.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$38.49.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -292.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

