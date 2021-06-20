Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Lifted to Outperform at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

PBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

PBA opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

