Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Sells 106,483 Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 30.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,483 shares during the quarter. Colony Capital comprises about 1.8% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,639,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,624,000 after buying an additional 4,958,768 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 24,212,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,464,000 after buying an additional 1,590,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,667,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,643,000 after buying an additional 694,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $31,259,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,217,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,907,000 after buying an additional 62,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

CLNY stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02. Colony Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.95.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 192.01%. Equities analysts predict that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

