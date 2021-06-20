Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Sells 106,483 Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 30.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,483 shares during the quarter. Colony Capital comprises about 1.8% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,639,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,624,000 after buying an additional 4,958,768 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 24,212,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,464,000 after buying an additional 1,590,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,667,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,643,000 after buying an additional 694,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $31,259,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,217,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,907,000 after buying an additional 62,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.
CLNY stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02. Colony Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.95.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock.
Colony Capital Company Profile
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.
