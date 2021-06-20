Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Sells 3,735 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $744.82 million, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.56.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

