Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $40,016,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 877.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ingles Markets by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,171,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,962,000 after buying an additional 41,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ingles Markets by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 39,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ingles Markets by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.69. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $67.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.42.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 27.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

