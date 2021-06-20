Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $212.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $128.10 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,632 shares of company stock valued at $16,943,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

