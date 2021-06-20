Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 25,185 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 448,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,185 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Chewy worth $37,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Chewy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

CHWY stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,941,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,193. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3,925.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,328,973 shares of company stock valued at $514,655,134. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.