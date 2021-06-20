Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 39,095 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,095 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $26,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knott David M purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 12,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,259,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,418,000 after purchasing an additional 510,104 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.87.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,430,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,001. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $180.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

