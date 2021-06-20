Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $71.97 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,366 shares during the period. Baidu makes up about 1.3% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Baidu worth $71,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Baidu by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,439 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,321,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,562,738. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.76. The company has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

Several research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

