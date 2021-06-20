Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,210 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of StoneCo worth $17,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 52.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.91.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.29. 3,589,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,443. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.