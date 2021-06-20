Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,043 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,043 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $21,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,847,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,106 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth $19,525,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at $14,023,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 238.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after buying an additional 399,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth about $11,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMYT stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 610,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. MakeMyTrip’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

