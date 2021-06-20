Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 22.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,434,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560,797 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $33,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Nokia by 638.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 955,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SEB Equities raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSE:NOK traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 32,587,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,780,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. Analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

