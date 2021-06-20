Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 27,119 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,119 shares during the period. Etsy comprises about 0.8% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $44,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Etsy by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,154. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.07 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.47.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,430.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $954,598.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

