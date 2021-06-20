PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,661,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.27. The stock has a market cap of $200.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.