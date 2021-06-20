Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.26.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,039,763.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,194.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,190 shares of company stock worth $3,563,708. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Personalis by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,635,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,464,000 after acquiring an additional 295,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after acquiring an additional 294,905 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,090,000 after acquiring an additional 149,560 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 13.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 149,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 234,771 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

