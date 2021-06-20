Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Upgraded to Buy by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PAHGF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

PAHGF opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.69. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

