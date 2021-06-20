Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 68,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Photon Control to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70.

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

