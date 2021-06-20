Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the May 13th total of 5,620,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PHUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $93.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 12.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.43. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Phunware had a negative net margin of 339.41% and a negative return on equity of 917.94%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phunware will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,934.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $39,196.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at $250,497.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHUN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 5,267.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,068,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 250,499 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Phunware by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 52,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

