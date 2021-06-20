PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Market Cap Achieves $1.11 Million

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $4,463.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.32 or 0.00009305 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00058113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00133878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00176838 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,640.69 or 1.00033828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.97 or 0.00861584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

