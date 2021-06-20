Pigeoncoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,556.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $29,556.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

