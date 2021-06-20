PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Short Interest Up 19.9% in May

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 13th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

RCS opened at $7.62 on Friday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.61.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCS. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,708,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,850,000 after acquiring an additional 129,398 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 363,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 108,098 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 319.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 130,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 99,526 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.