PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Short Interest Up 19.9% in May

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 13th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
RCS opened at $7.62 on Friday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.61.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
