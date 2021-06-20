Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Benchmark decreased their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.62.

Roku stock opened at $368.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.49 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.02. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.11 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,640,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,081 shares of company stock valued at $85,974,068 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

