Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after buying an additional 304,688 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after buying an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,428,000 after buying an additional 35,894 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $384.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.96. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $267.46 and a 52 week high of $388.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

