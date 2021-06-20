Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSY stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.81. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,853,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

