Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,179,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $302.86 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $190.98 and a twelve month high of $316.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.13.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.