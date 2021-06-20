Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 377 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Exelon by 6.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Exelon by 33.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

