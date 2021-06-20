Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 619 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

SPB stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.79. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.90.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

SPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

