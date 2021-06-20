Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 7,650 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

OPCH stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

