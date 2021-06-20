Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,735 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD traded down $2.66 on Friday, reaching $154.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,595,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,791. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of -54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

