PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other analysts have also commented on AGS. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.90.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $349.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.23. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 3,714.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $94,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

