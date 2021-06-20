Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Reaches $129.01 on Exchanges

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $1,738.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $129.01 or 0.00360086 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00060058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00024197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.18 or 0.00762477 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00083743 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

