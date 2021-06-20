Portion (PRT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,279.00

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Portion has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $6,279.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Portion has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Portion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00057768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00024318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.22 or 0.00731736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00043492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00083161 BTC.

About Portion

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 190,937,845 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

