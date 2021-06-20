Poseidon Network (QQQ) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $46.41 million and approximately $180,846.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poseidon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002699 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00081686 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000281 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

